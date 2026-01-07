UK's Youngest Dementia Victim Dies at 24

Tragic news from Norfolk as 24-year-old Andre Yarham, thought to be the UK’s youngest dementia patient, has passed away.

Early-Onset Frontotemporal Dementia Hit Hard

Andre, from Dereham, was diagnosed with early-onset frontotemporal dementia at just 22. His family noticed alarming changes in his speech, movement, and behaviour. A shocking MRI revealed his brain looked like that of a 70-year-old.

He died on December 27 at Priscilla Bacon Lodge Hospice after a rapid decline.

Rare Disease, Crushing Impact

Frontotemporal dementia is a rare form caused by a protein mutation, affecting roughly 5% of dementia patients. Fewer than 0.1% in the UK are diagnosed before 65.

Andre’s mother, Sam Fairburn, described the diagnosis as “devastating.” She revealed how quickly he lost speech and mobility in his final months.

“If Andre has been able to help just one more family have a precious few more years with a loved one, that would mean the world,” she said.

Legacy Lives On Through Research

Sam praised her son’s “heart of gold” and confirmed the family donated Andre’s brain for medical research to better understand this cruel condition.