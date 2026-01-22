Watch Live

Uncle and Nephew Busted in Migrant Smuggling Sting

  Updated: 04:56
  23 January 2026
Canterbury Conman Jailed for Six Years After Ripping Off Friends and Family to Feed Gambling Habit

Mobile phone data and video evidence have nailed an uncle and nephew caught smuggling migrants into the UK. Christopher Crittenden, 45, from Essex, was locked up for three years at Canterbury Crown Court. His nephew Jake, 30, from East London, dodged jail but got a two-year suspended sentence, 240 hours unpaid work, and a four-month electronic tag.

Six Migrants Found Hidden in Trailer

The duo admitted conspiracy to break immigration laws after Immigration Enforcement caught them on 29 September 2019. Six Vietnamese nationals were found hiding under fishing gear in a trailer moving from Calais to Dover.

Initially, the pair claimed they were just returning from a fishing trip. But prosecutors smashed their story with damning digital proof.

Damning Digital Evidence Exposes Smuggling Plot

  • Chat logs on Christopher’s phone showed prior involvement in immigration crimes and clear warnings about risks.
  • A video from February 2019 showed him driving a lorry while admitting he was collecting illegal immigrants.
  • WhatsApp chats from July 2019 detailed border arrests and boat use, with one message bluntly stating he was “breaking the law in two countries.”

Authorities say the Crittendens were part of a bigger smuggling ring. Two other men linked to the gang, Lee Mandell and Gary Rothon, got suspended jail sentences last October for smuggling eight migrants in 2020.

Prosecutor Slams Christopher’s Callous Motive

“Christopher Crittenden was motivated by money and showed no concern for the welfare of the migrants,” said CPS Specialist Prosecutor Patricia Strobino. “When asked about the dangers, he just laughed it off.”

Strobino added that the mountain of location data and messages left the pair no defence but to plead guilty.

The Crittendens were convicted under the Immigration Act 1971 for conspiracy to facilitate illegal entry.

