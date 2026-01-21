Watch Live

HARSH SENTANCE Undercover Sting Nets Drug Dealers in Eldene

  • Updated: 13:09
  • , 21 January 2026

Swindon Drug Dealers Jailed After Garden Sting Bust

Undercover Police Nab Dealers Red-Handed in Eldene

Two Swindon drug dealers are behind bars after a daring police raid caught them hiding out in a garden. On 10 October, Wiltshire Police’s Swindon Local Policing Tasking Team (LPTT) swooped on a gang spotted riding modified e-bikes and Surrons around Eldene. They acted on a tip-off about a wanted man with three masked accomplices.

 

 

The gang was trapped in the back garden of a Dickinson Close home, trying to sneak into a garage when the officers struck.

Class A Drugs and £4,000 Cash Seized in the Bust

Police arrested the suspects and found bags of Class A drugs thrown onto the garage roof. They also seized a hefty £4,000 in cash during the operation.

The culprits were identified as 21-year-old Kenzie Cobb from Islandsmead, Eldene, and 20-year-old Leo Morris from Henry Street, Swindon. Both faced charges following the dramatic bust.

Harsh Sentences Handed Down at Swindon Crown Court

  • On 13 January, Leo Morris admitted supplying crack cocaine and heroin, possession of cannabis, plus driving offences. He was locked up for four years and one month.
  • Kenzie Cobb pleaded guilty to cannabis supply and driving offences. He received a 16-month suspended sentence, activated alongside another 16-month term — totalling 32 months behind bars.

The £4,000 cash haul was also confiscated under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

 

Police Crack Down on Swindon’s Drug Trade

PC 2067 Guy of LPTT warned: “Drug dealing fuels serious violence on our streets. There’s no place for it in Swindon and Wiltshire. We will keep hunting down dealers and bringing them to justice.”

He urged locals to stay vigilant: “If you spot drug supply, ring 101 or use our online form. For anonymous tips, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Recommended for you

Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley
COSTA WORKER STABBED Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley
Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing
KEBAB SHOP STABBING Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing
Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation
KNIFE ATTACK Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation
Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row
REFORM Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row

Must READ

FIRST PICTURES Four children taken to hospital after Blaze Tears Through Lambeth Flats
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
RAPID RESPONSE Knife robbery suspects caught in Strood just 40 minutes after attack
SHOP RAID Midnight Burglary Hits Winterslow Shop
MURDER CHARGE Son Charged with Murder After Mum Stabbed in Thatched Hampshire Cottage
SYRIAN MIGRANT Fugitive Flees to Britain After Sex Assault Conviction
SICKO JAILED Paedophile Jailed for Sickening Abuse of Teen Girls
HIT AND RUN Four Arrested as Man Left Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run in Scunthorpe
OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Police Officer Shot with Suspected Catapult on Salisbury Plain
FLIPPER Car Flips on Busy Brighton Street
CAUGHT OUT Welsh Tory James Evans Axed Over Reform UK Talks

More For You

Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
TRAGIC DEATH Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
Chaos Looms for Gatwick to East Croydon Commuters
TRAFFIC CHAOS Chaos Looms for Gatwick to East Croydon Commuters
Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
FAMILY DEMAND ANSWERS Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital
SAD ENDING Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood

More From UK News in Pictures

FLY TIPPING Concrete Chaos Closes A16 Near Louth
HSE Snubs Probe into Hove Scaffolding Smash
NO PROBE HSE Snubs Probe into Hove Scaffolding Smash
Finding Your Signature Scent Without the Splurge
Man Charged with Murder After Stabbing in Minster
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Stabbing in Minster
Sevenoaks Sex Offender Jailed for Child Abuse
POLICE PRAISED Sevenoaks Sex Offender Jailed for Child Abuse
CasinoWizard Insights: What Makes a Slot Collection Worth Playing
CasinoWizard Insights: What Makes a Slot Collection Worth Playing
Wedding of the Year in Crisis: YouTube's Golden Couple on the Brink?
CRISIS TALKS Wedding of the Year in Crisis: YouTube’s Golden Couple on the Brink?
At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
DEADLY CRASH Renfe Driver Among 21 Dead After Horror High-Speed Train Crash Near Córdoba
Asylum Seeker Banged Up Over Brutal Oxfordshire Attack
MIGRANT CRISIS Asylum Seeker Banged Up Over Brutal Oxfordshire Attack
Blaze Sparks Arson Probe in Wolverhampton
ARSON ATTACK Blaze Sparks Arson Probe in Wolverhampton
How an AI Startup Founder’s Lost Laptop at Heathrow Became the Viral 'MacBookGate'
MACGATE How an AI Startup Founder’s Lost Laptop at Heathrow Became the Viral ‘MacBookGate’
Christopher Phillips Jailed for Life Over “Grotesque” Baby Sex Attack
CATASTROPHIC INJURIES Christopher Phillips Jailed for Life Over “Grotesque” Baby Sex Attack
Police Launch New Appeal in 50-Year Mystery of Missing UK Student in France
STUDENT MYSTERY Police Launch New Appeal in 50-Year Mystery of Missing UK Student in France
FATAL COLLISION Man dies after horror crash on M2 near Medway services
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing
EMERGENCY TALKS Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing
At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
DEADLY RAIL SMASH At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain

More From UKNIP

BANNED Women’s Football Coach Banned for 12 Years Over Shocking Sexual Misconduct
Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt
FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt
Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
FAMILY PLEA Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Stabbing on Sheppey