Swindon Drug Dealers Jailed After Garden Sting Bust

Undercover Police Nab Dealers Red-Handed in Eldene

Two Swindon drug dealers are behind bars after a daring police raid caught them hiding out in a garden. On 10 October, Wiltshire Police’s Swindon Local Policing Tasking Team (LPTT) swooped on a gang spotted riding modified e-bikes and Surrons around Eldene. They acted on a tip-off about a wanted man with three masked accomplices.

The gang was trapped in the back garden of a Dickinson Close home, trying to sneak into a garage when the officers struck.

Class A Drugs and £4,000 Cash Seized in the Bust

Police arrested the suspects and found bags of Class A drugs thrown onto the garage roof. They also seized a hefty £4,000 in cash during the operation.

The culprits were identified as 21-year-old Kenzie Cobb from Islandsmead, Eldene, and 20-year-old Leo Morris from Henry Street, Swindon. Both faced charges following the dramatic bust.

Harsh Sentences Handed Down at Swindon Crown Court

On 13 January, Leo Morris admitted supplying crack cocaine and heroin, possession of cannabis, plus driving offences. He was locked up for four years and one month.

Kenzie Cobb pleaded guilty to cannabis supply and driving offences. He received a 16-month suspended sentence, activated alongside another 16-month term — totalling 32 months behind bars.

The £4,000 cash haul was also confiscated under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Police Crack Down on Swindon’s Drug Trade

PC 2067 Guy of LPTT warned: “Drug dealing fuels serious violence on our streets. There’s no place for it in Swindon and Wiltshire. We will keep hunting down dealers and bringing them to justice.”

He urged locals to stay vigilant: “If you spot drug supply, ring 101 or use our online form. For anonymous tips, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”