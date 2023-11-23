Underground Power Cable Explosion in Walthamstow Causes Fire and Disruption

A dramatic incident unfolded on Lea Bridge Road in Walthamstow as an underground power cable explosion led to a fire, triggering an immediate response from the London Fire Brigade (LFB). Smoke was seen billowing from beneath the pavement, prompting concerns for public safety and significant traffic disruption in the area.

The LFB spokesman stated, “We are currently at the scene of an incident on Lea Bridge Road in #Walthamstow where smoke was seen coming from beneath the pavement.” Fire crews were swiftly deployed to manage and contain the situation.

As a precaution and to facilitate emergency operations, significant road closures have been put in place, causing widespread traffic disruption. The LFB has advised members of the public to avoid the area while they tackle the incident.

The cause of the explosion and subsequent fire is under investigation. However, such incidents involving underground power cables can pose serious risks, including electrical hazards and potential damage to surrounding infrastructure.

Emergency services are working closely with local authorities and the electricity board to assess the damage and ensure the safety of the area. Efforts are being made to restore normalcy as quickly as possible, but the primary focus remains on public safety and the effective management of the incident.

Residents and businesses in the vicinity are advised to stay informed through local news channels and to adhere to safety instructions issued by the authorities. The quick response of the fire brigade and their ongoing efforts are crucial in preventing the spread of the fire and minimizing any potential harm.

Updates on the situation, including information about the reopening of roads and the resolution of the incident, will be provided as they become available. The community is urged to exercise caution and patience as the emergency services handle this challenging situation.