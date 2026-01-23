Violent spree rattled London Tube commuters

A man behind a terrifying 11-day crime spree on the London Underground has finally been brought to justice. Adel Kerari, 27, from Hammersmith and Fulham, was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail at Inner London Crown Court on 9 January 2026.

Six robberies in less than two weeks

Kerari was admitted to six counts of robbery and one of fraud by false representation. The offences occurred in June 2023, when he and a gang targeted multiple Tube stations, including Holborn, Chancery Lane, Leicester Square, Russell Square, Notting Hill, Shepherd’s Bush, Piccadilly Circus, and Leyton.

The crew targeted lone travellers, using violence or threats to snatch valuables. Passengers were left shaken as the crooks moved from station to station, terrorising commuters.

Manhunt ends with arrest after dodging cops abroad

Kerari was identified by British Transport Police (BTP) during their investigatio,n but had fled the UK. He was caught after returning to West London in September 2025. His co-conspirators had already been jailed between 2023 and 2024, serving a combined total of over 10 years behind bars.