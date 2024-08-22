‘Unimaginable Loss’: Tributes Pour In for Beloved Amazon Driver Killed in Leeds ‘Vanjacking’

Tributes have been made to Claudiu-Carol Kondor, an Amazon delivery driver who tragically lost his life in a shocking “vanjacking” incident in Leeds on Tuesday. Kondor was found seriously injured on Heights Drive, Wortley, just before 7 p.m. Emergency responders rushed to the scene to provide medical assistance, but despite their efforts, Kondor succumbed to his injuries.

The harrowing incident unfolded when Kondor returned to his van after making a package delivery and encountered a thief attempting to steal the vehicle. As Kondor intervened, the suspect sped off with the victim partially inside the van. The vehicle subsequently collided with two parked cars before being driven away, leaving Kondor gravely injured on the street. The van was later found abandoned, several miles from the scene.

Kondor’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through his community, and his former colleagues and friends have expressed their grief. Mike Neill, Operations Manager at SP Transport Group, where Kondor worked, shared a heartfelt tribute to his late colleague:

It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the loss of our beloved colleague, Claudiu-Carol Kondor. Claudiu was a dedicated and cherished member of the SP Transport Group family, who tragically lost his life on August 20, 2024, during a struggle that occurred in the midst of a van theft. This unimaginable loss has left us all devastated.”

Neill, who has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Kondor’s family, described him as more than just a colleague, emphasizing the profound impact he had on those around him:

“Claudiu was more than just a colleague—he was a friend, a confidant, and a valued member of our team. His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten.”

The campaign aims to help alleviate the financial burdens on Kondor’s family, including funeral costs and legal expenses, and has received an outpouring of support.

Police Investigation and Appeal for Witnesses

West Yorkshire Police have launched a full investigation into the incident. Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, expressed his shock over the tragedy:

This appears to be a truly shocking incident where the victim has been killed while going about his business as a parcel delivery driver. His family has been informed and they are completely devastated about what has happened.”

DCI Entwistle urged witnesses to come forward with any information that could help identify the suspect and reconstruct the van’s movements during and after the theft. Investigators are particularly keen to review dashcam, doorbell, and home CCTV footage from anyone in the areas involved.

Community Support and Amazon’s Response

An Amazon spokesperson extended their deepest sympathies to Kondor’s family and colleagues, stating:

This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the delivery driver’s loved ones, family, and colleagues at our delivery service provider. We will do all that we can to assist police with their investigations.

The local community in Leeds has also rallied around Kondor’s family, with many expressing their condolences and shock on social media. The GoFundMe campaign has seen contributions from people touched by Kondor’s story, further underscoring the far-reaching impact of this tragic loss.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting Operation Proscombe, or visit their website to provide details online.