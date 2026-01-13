A flashy purple Jaguar caught the eye – and the law – when it was stopped for being uninsured in Tunbridge Wells. The driver, Sabjon Shehi, 21, was busted with cocaine and cash, leading police to unravel a bigger drug operation.

Claimed Innocent – But Lies Unravel Fast

On the evening of Friday 8 August 2025, Shehi told officers he was meeting a woman and the 10 vials of cocaine in his car were for personal use. Both excuses fell apart. He was arrested on the spot and his car seized.

Police uncovered evidence of a £2,700 cash transfer from Shehi to an Albanian contact. This raised suspicion he was part of an organised crime gang. A raid on his Sevenoaks home found a block of cocaine hidden in a Louis Vuitton bag, thousands in cash, weigh scales, and deal bags.

Drug Dealer Gets Jail Time and Total Asset Forfeit

At Maidstone Crown Court, Shehi pled guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possessing criminal property, and driving without insurance.

On Monday 5 January 2026, he was locked up for 28 months and slapped with eight penalty points for uninsured driving. The court ordered that Shehi’s £7,185 cash haul and luxury Jaguar be seized and donated to charity, cutting off his criminal cash flow.

Detective: “Shehi’s Lies and Luxury Funds Were Built on Crime”