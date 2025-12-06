Uninsured Lorry Seized After Breaking Down in Pershore

West Mercia Police have clamped down on an uninsured lorry after it broke down in the middle of Peopleton Lane, Pershore, on Friday, 5 December.

Insurance Check Sparks Police Action

Officers rushed to the scene and soon discovered the heavy goods vehicle was driving without insurance. The lorry was promptly moved off the road to ease traffic troubles.

Highway Obstruction Under Investigation

Police are now probing if the broken-down lorry caused an offence by obstructing the highway. More updates will follow as the investigation unfolds.