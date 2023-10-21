Unraveling the Secrets of Jupiter and Its Moons: The JUICE Mission Explores Our Solar System

In a groundbreaking exploration of our solar system, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) JUICE (JUpiter ICy moons Explorer) mission is set to unravel the secrets of Jupiter and its intriguing moons, focusing on key themes outlined in ESA’s Cosmic Vision 2015 – 2025 program.

Launched in April 2023 from ESA’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, aboard an Ariane 5 launch vehicle, JUICE embarks on an ambitious journey that will take approximately 8 years to cruise to Jupiter. During its voyage, the spacecraft will conduct fly-bys of Venus, Earth, and the Earth-Moon system.

The mission’s primary objectives include scrutinising the conditions for planet formation and the emergence of life while exploring the workings of the Solar System. JUICE will engage in detailed observations of Jupiter and three of its large ocean-bearing moons—Callisto, Europa, and Ganymede, the largest moon in our solar system.

One of the mission’s highlights is its unique orbit around Ganymede, marking the first time a spacecraft will orbit a moon beyond Earth’s. As it approaches Jupiter in July 2031, JUICE will commence science observations six months before reaching its destination.

JUICE carries a formidable payload of ten scientific instruments, making it the most powerful remote sensing, geophysical, and in-situ exploration mission ever deployed to the outer solar system. These instruments include JANUS (optical camera system), MAJIS (Moons and Jupiter Imaging Spectrometer), and PEP (Particle Environment Package), among others.

The UK Space Agency has played a significant role in this mission, investing approximately £9 million. The UK leads the development of the J-MAG magnetometer, a vital instrument in understanding the icy moons’ formation and habitability potential. Imperial College London, the University of Leicester, the Open University, and University College London are among the UK institutions contributing expertise to different aspects of the mission.

As JUICE embarks on its unprecedented mission, it holds the promise of expanding our understanding of the outer solar system and the potential for habitable environments beyond Earth. The collaborative efforts of international partners and the contributions of the UK affirm the significance of humanity’s quest for knowledge in the vast reaches of space.