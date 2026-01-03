Up to 40cm Blankets Britain as Amber Warnings Hit

Watch Live

The UK is freezing hard this weekend with heavy snow piling up to 40cm deep and biting sub-zero chills. The Met Office has slammed out multiple amber and yellow warnings nationwide, warning Brits to brace for a serious cold snap and blizzard-like conditions.

Amber Alerts Across Scotland and Beyond

Scotland’s north woke up under amber snow warnings valid until midday today. Meanwhile, yellow warnings for snow and ice cover the east and west coasts of England and most of Wales. This icy grip is set to linger all weekend and stretch into early next week.

 

Roads and railways face likely delays, with travel chaos expected across affected areas.

Bitter Cold with Blizzard Threats

Chief Met Office forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Arctic air is gripping the UK with bitter cold lasting through the weekend. Expect double-digit sub-zero temperatures overnight and daytime highs struggling to break above freezing.

“This cold blast could run well into next week, bringing ongoing wintry hazards and more weather warnings. Stay updated and plan ahead.”

 

Snow depths range from 10-20cm at lower levels, ramping up to 30-40cm on higher ground. Winds are fierce enough to whip up temporary blizzard conditions in some spots.

Health Warnings Amid Freezing Weather

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber alerts until 9 January across the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire, Humber, and London.

The warnings highlight a likely surge in health impacts, including possible rises in deaths among the elderly and those with existing conditions due to the harsh freeze.

 

What to Expect: Met Office 5-Day Forecast

  • Today: Frosty start with sunshine inland. Snow showers hit windward coasts, worst in northern Scotland. Expect cold, biting winds.
  • Tonight: Heavy snow showers continue across northern Scotland with icy patches. Eastern England showers ease. Widespread frost settles inland.
  • Sunday: Snow showers persist near coasts; northwest England and Wales may see snow pushing inland. Other areas dry but bitterly cold.
  • Monday-Wednesday: Snow eases Monday with sunshine inland. Tuesday clouds bring rain and hill snow eastwards by Wednesday. Winds die down but nights stay frosty.

This winter assault means serious disruption is on the cards. Brits are urged to take care, keep an eye on forecasts, and prepare for a freezing weekend ahead.

