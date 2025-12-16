An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in the leg outside Poundland in Eastbourne.

What Happened?

Emergency services rushed to Terminus Road, Eastbourne, at around 8.30pm on Monday, 15 December, after reports of a stabbing.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment. Thankfully, she has since been discharged.

Suspect in Custody

Police have arrested an 18-year-old local man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Officers urge anyone with information or footage to come forward. If you haven’t spoken to police yet, call 101 or report online quoting serial 1276 of 15/12.