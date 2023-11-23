UPDATED: Major Incident declared as Fire Erupts in Reading Town Centre Near Train Station

A massive fire broke out this morning in Reading town centre, creating an alarming scene with thick black smoke billowing from an under-construction building. The fire, which started around 11:38 am, is located close to Reading train station, causing widespread concern among locals.

Shocking images and videos shared on social media show the severity of the blaze, with a large plume of smoke rising into the sky. Emergency services, including the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, are on the scene, tackling the fire. We have has reached out to the service for further details.

Key Developments:

Rescue Efforts: A video suggests that at least one person has been rescued from the blaze. The extent of any injuries or the total number of people affected is not yet known.

Police and Road Closures: Thames Valley Police are present, assisting with the emergency response and implementing road closures in the area. Roads closed include Forbury roundabout to Forbury Road, Friar Street, and Friar West. Residents nearby are advised to keep windows closed and stay indoors.

Air Ambulance Dispatched: An air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene, indicating the potential seriousness of the incident. The critical care response vehicle is providing advanced care.

Drone Launched for Investigation: Police have launched a drone to aid in investigating the fire. Station Road and Blagrave Street have also been closed as part of the response efforts.

Control of the Fire: Recent updates suggest that the fire has been brought under control.

Past Incident: Interestingly, today’s blaze bears a resemblance to a fire that occurred in July at a nearby site. At that time, BerkshireLive reported the fire at a development site, which was quickly contained. Thames Valley Police had declared a Major Incident during that incident.

As the situation unfolds, further information is expected to be released by the authorities. The primary focus remains on ensuring public safety and assessing the full extent of the fire’s impact.

This incident has caused significant disruption in Reading town centre, with emergency services working hard to control the situation. The community is urged to follow the guidance of the emergency services and avoid the affected area for their safety.