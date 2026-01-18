UPS Van Heist in Clerkenwell Uncovered: Balaclava-Wearing Gang Nabbed

Masked Mob Target UPS Courier

Last November 24, a gang disguised in fake UPS uniforms and balaclavas followed a UPS van leaving a depot on Clerkenwell Road near Farringdon. The suspects forced the courier at knifepoint into the back of his own van. They then stole the vehicle and sped off to a different location.

Parcels Stolen, Gang Makes Clean Getaway

The crooks unloaded every parcel marked for Hatton Green. They escaped in multiple vehicles, leaving no trace behind—at least initially.

CCTV Leads Police to Hackney Hideout

Police pieced together CCTV footage and tracked the gang to a Hackney residential address. The stolen goods were stashed there. Later, the criminals returned in separate cars to clean up and collect their loot.

Massive Police Raids Bring Down Seven Suspects

Officers identified seven key suspects involved in the daring heist. On January 15, they executed 12 warrants across London and the Home Counties, seizing large amounts of drugs.

“The Crown Prosecution Service charged those in custody with conspiracy to commit robbery, kidnap, possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, and possession of Class A drugs,” police confirmed.

None of the accused have been named yet. All appeared in Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on January 16, remanded in custody as the investigation unfolds.