Urgent: 14-Year-Old Boy Missing from Chatham

Rhiley Villers Vanishes Without a Trace
Kent Police are urgently searching for Rhiley Villers, a 14-year-old who disappeared from Chatham Grove on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, at around 10am. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.
What Rhiley Was Wearing
Security footage shows Rhiley in a black coat, school trousers, and eye-catching orange and black trainers. These details could prove crucial in spotting him.
Spotted? Contact Police Immediately
If you have any information about Rhiley’s whereabouts, call 999 right away. For less urgent tips, contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat on their website.
Always quote reference number 06-0334 when reporting anything.