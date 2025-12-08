Urgent: 70-Year-Old Man Goes Missing on Chatham High Street

Police are on high alert after 70-year-old Shkelqim Alushaj vanished from Chatham High Street on Sunday afternoon, 7 December 2025. Time is ticking as officers scramble to find him.

Who Is Shkelqim Alushaj? The Missing Man’s Details

Age: 70

Last seen: 2:30pm, Sunday, Chatham High Street

Build: Slim

Height: 5ft 8in

Hair: Short, grey

Clothing: Black jumper, black trousers, brown shoes

Also linked to Rochester area

Police Fear for His Safety – How You Can Help Find Shkelqim

Authorities are seriously concerned for Shkelqim’s welfare. Any sightings or vital information must be reported without delay.

Call 999 immediately if you have urgent info. For non-emergencies, contact Kent Police via live chat on their website or ring 101. Quote reference 07-929.