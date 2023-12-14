Urgent Appeal: 12-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Medway

Kent Police have issued an urgent appeal for information following the report of a missing 12-year-old girl in Medway. Freya Anns, from Chatham, was last seen in the Derwent Way area of Rainham at around 3 pm on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The police are deeply concerned for her welfare and are calling on the public to assist in locating her. Freya is described as having blonde hair, which was styled in a plait when she was last seen. She was wearing a navy blue shirt and skirt, accompanied by a black coat and black shoes. Additionally, Freya has a distinctive nose piercing.

Given the urgency of the situation, the police are asking anyone who sees Freya or has information about her whereabouts to immediately call 999, quoting the reference 13-0937.