Urgent Appeal: 13-Year-Old Ella Missing in Portsmouth

Police are urgently searching for Ella, a 13-year-old girl who vanished from Portsmouth on Sunday evening, December 14.

Last Seen & Description

Missing since Sunday 14 December evening

Location: Portsmouth area

Ella is white, around 5ft 7in tall

Has long, washed-out red hair

Concern Grows for Ella’s Welfare

Officers from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary have carried out extensive enquiries but remain deeply concerned for Ella’s safety. They are now appealing directly to the public for any information.

How You Can Help

If you have seen Ella or know where she might be, call 999 immediately. Quote incident number 44250564473.