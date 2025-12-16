Watch Live

BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal: 13-Year-Old Ella Missing in Portsmouth

  • Updated: 02:28
  • , 16 December 2025
Urgent Appeal: 13-Year-Old Ella Missing in Portsmouth

Police are urgently searching for Ella, a 13-year-old girl who vanished from Portsmouth on Sunday evening, December 14.

Last Seen & Description

  • Missing since Sunday 14 December evening
  • Location: Portsmouth area
  • Ella is white, around 5ft 7in tall
  • Has long, washed-out red hair

Concern Grows for Ella’s Welfare

Officers from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary have carried out extensive enquiries but remain deeply concerned for Ella’s safety. They are now appealing directly to the public for any information.

How You Can Help

If you have seen Ella or know where she might be, call 999 immediately. Quote incident number 44250564473.

Recommended for you

Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into Crowds in Manchester City Centre
SWERVES THROUGH CROWDS Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into Crowds in Manchester City Centre
Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
LAS UPDATE Person rushed to hospital after crash outside Sidcup pub
Stanley Knife Attack Shocks Tesco Shoppers
POLICE PROBE Dead Body Found in Elephant and Castle Horror
Teenager Injured in Assault Near Woking Park as Police Seal Off Area
STAB ATTACK Teenager Injured in Assault Near Woking Park as Police Seal Off Area

Must READ

Have You Seen Wanted Man Luke Downs? York Police Urgently Seek His Whereabouts
WANTED Have You Seen Wanted Man Luke Downs? York Police Urgently Seek His Whereabouts
Seven Brutal Robbers Nabbed and Jailed for 82 Years Over Vicious Hereford Attack
RUTHLESS GANG Seven Brutal Robbers Nabbed and Jailed for 82 Years Over Vicious Hereford Attack
Met Police Silent as Strike Threatens Festive Night
STIKE ON THE CARDS Met Police Silent as Strike Threatens Festive Night
Paedophile Abdulla Ali Jailed for Sex Assault on Woman in Gloucester
CHILLING ATTACK Paedophile Abdulla Ali Jailed for Sex Assault on Woman in Gloucester
Power Cut Threatens Christmas Cheer for Vulnerable Locals
BRIGHT SPARK Power Cut Threatens Christmas Cheer for Vulnerable Locals
Fake Taxi Driver Jailed for 20 Months After Woman’s Ordeal
MULTIPLE CHARGES Fake Taxi Driver Jailed for 20 Months After Woman’s Ordeal
Children’s Mentor Jailed for 14 Sexual Assault Charges
JUSTICE SERVED Children’s Mentor Jailed for 14 Sexual Assault Charges
Pregnant Mum Repeatedly Raped as Kids Slept Upstairs – Predator Jailed for 23 Years
VILE PREDATOR Pregnant Mum Repeatedly Raped as Kids Slept Upstairs – Predator Jailed for 23 Years
Predator Jailed for Sexually Abusing and Filming Boys
TWISTED CRIMES Predator Jailed for Sexually Abusing and Filming Boys
Family Affair: Rhymney Father and Daughter Both Become Train Drivers
FAMILY AFFAIR Rhymney Father and Daughter Both Become Train Drivers

More For You

Luton Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack in Home Invasion
KNIFE ATTACK Luton Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack in Home Invasion
Five Arrested in Foiled German Christmas Market Attack Plot
FOILED ATTACK Five Arrested in Foiled German Christmas Market Attack Plot
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Surrey Teen Last Seen in Tottenham — Police Say She Is “Very Vulnerable”
VERY VULNERABLE Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Surrey Teen Last Seen in Tottenham — Police Say She Is “Very Vulnerable”
Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident

More From UK News in Pictures

Hero Firefighter Dives to Save Woman from Plunging Off Catford Roof
PERIL ON THE ROOF Hero Firefighter Dives to Save Woman from Plunging Off Catford Roof
Blaze at Waltham Forest Shop Sparks Major Fire Response
SHOP BLAZE Blaze at Waltham Forest Shop Sparks Major Fire Response
Boy Hit by Car in Dagenham – Road Closed, Police Hunting Witnesses
SERIOUSLY INJURED Boy Hit by Car in Dagenham – Road Closed, Police Hunting Witnesses
Female Probation Officer, 27, Caught in Naughty Affair with Inmate at Top-Secret Belmarsh Prison
CAUGHT ON THE JOB Female Probation Officer, 27, Caught in Naughty Affair with Inmate at Top-Secret Belmarsh Prison
Man Charged After Brutal Oxford Stabbing
STREET ATTACK Man Charged After Brutal Oxford Stabbing
Sussex Police Crack Down on Drink and Drug Driving
CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN Sussex Police Crack Down on Drink and Drug Driving
Four homes ablaze in East London
MULTIPLE HOME ALIGHT Four homes ablaze in East London
Man Hurt in Sidcup High Street Hit-and-Run
ATTEMPT MURDER PROBE Man Hurt in Sidcup High Street Hit-and-Run
Three types of holidays to go on in Spain
Three types of holidays to go on in Spain
Teen Girl Groped on Redway Cycle Path
E FIT RELEASED Teen Girl Groped on Redway Cycle Path
Man Jailed for Sexual Assault in London Hotel
HOTEL ATTACK Man Jailed for Sexual Assault in London Hotel
Heavy Smoke and Fire Break Out on Lord Street, North Woolwich
MAJOR BLAZE Heavy Smoke and Fire Break Out on Lord Street, North Woolwich
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
HOUSE BLAZE Dartford Pepys Close kitchen fire: Five injured by smoke
Missing Hackney Man Vanishes for Over a Month – Police Urge Public to Help
FAMILY FEARFUL Missing Hackney Man Vanishes for Over a Month – Police Urge Public to Help
Round-Up of Cases from Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
MAJOR BUST Drugs, weapons and stolen caravans seized in Cuxton police raid
The Best Liquidity Providers for Cryptocurrency Exchanges: How to Choose One
The Best Liquidity Providers for Cryptocurrency Exchanges: How to Choose One

More From UKNIP

Two Men Arrested After Chopping Down Christmas Tree Hours After Lights Switch-On
BANGED UP Two Men Arrested After Chopping Down Christmas Tree Hours After Lights Switch-On
Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub
KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub
Turn Your Phone into a "Mining Rig"? BTC/ETH/XRP Holders Can Use DL Mining to Earn $1-10K Daily Passive Income
Turn Your Phone into a “Mining Rig”? BTC/ETH/XRP Holders Can Use DL Mining to Earn $1-10K Daily Passive Income
IT'S NOT ME Pakistani Man Falsely Accused as Bondi Beach Gunman—Now His Life Is at Risk