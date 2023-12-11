Urgent Appeal: 71-Year-Old Gloria Missing from Forest Hill, Lewisham

Lewisham Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) has issued an urgent appeal for information regarding 71-year-old Gloria, who has been reported missing from Forest Hill, Lewisham. Gloria was last seen at 2 pm on 10th December, and concerns are growing for her welfare.

Gloria, whose full description has been released by the Lewisham MPS, was last seen wearing a beige raincoat, green trousers, and green trainers. She was also carrying a grey and white bag. The Lewisham MPS took to social media to spread the word, hoping that public vigilance can help in locating her.

The police are asking anyone who has seen Gloria or has any information about her whereabouts to immediately call 999 and quote the reference number 6949/10DEC23. The urgency of the situation is underscored by the vulnerability associated with her age and the cold weather conditions.

The local community in and around Forest Hill and the wider Lewisham area are being encouraged to keep an eye out for Gloria. Local businesses, transport services, and residents are asked to check their premises and review any CCTV footage that might aid in the search.