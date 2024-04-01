Urgent Appeal Following Assault on 18-Year-Old Woman in Paisley

Detectives are urgently seeking information from the public after an 18-year-old woman was assaulted in Paisley. The incident occurred on Monday, April 1, and investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or has relevant details to come forward.

The victim was walking through the playing fields near Glennifer Road, close to Donaldswood Road, at approximately 02:00 BST when she was confronted by a man who assaulted her. Although she did not require hospital treatment, the traumatic experience left her deeply distressed.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slender build. He was wearing light grey clothing at the time of the assault.

Detective Sergeant Craig Anderson stated, “Our inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing. We urge anyone who was in the vicinity around the time of the attack and observed a man acting suspiciously or matching the provided description to come forward. Additionally, if you have dash-cam footage or any personal recordings, please review them for any relevant information. No detail is too small; your input could prove crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the authorities by dialing 101 and quoting reference number 0510 of April 1. Alternatively, individuals can reach out to Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.