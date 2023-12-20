Urgent Appeal for Christmas Blood Donations to Save Lives

As the festive season approaches, there is an urgent call for blood donations across the country. Health authorities and blood banks are appealing to the public to consider giving the gift of life this Christmas through blood donation.

With the holiday season typically seeing a decline in blood donations, coupled with an increased demand due to accidents and emergencies, the situation has become critical. “We are facing a severe blood shortage,” says Dr. Angela Martinez, a spokesperson for the National Blood Service. “Every donation can save up to three lives, and we are desperately in need of more donors.”

The need for blood is universal, but the supply is not. Blood banks are especially in need of O-negative blood, the universal donor type that can be transfused into anyone in emergencies. However, all blood types are urgently required.

The appeal is particularly aimed at young people and those who have never donated before. “It’s a simple process that takes about an hour, including the time to rest and have a snack after donating,” explains Dr. Martinez. “It’s a small act that makes a huge difference.”

Local blood donation centres have extended their hours and are also deploying mobile units to make it easier for people to donate. Companies and organizations are encouraged to host blood drives to increase the supply.

For those unsure if they are eligible to donate, the advice is to contact their local blood donation centre or visit their website for more information. Most people can give blood if they are fit and healthy, weigh between 50kg and 160kg, and are aged between 17 and 66.

As families gather to celebrate the season of giving, health authorities hope the community will come together to help those in need. “This Christmas, you can give a gift that costs nothing but is priceless to those who receive it,” says Dr. Martinez.

Blood donation appointments can be booked online or by calling the local blood service. Donors are reminded to eat well and stay hydrated before donating.

The season of giving presents a unique opportunity to save lives. A single donation this Christmas could be the best gift someone receives.