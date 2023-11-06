Urgent Appeal for Victims and Witnesses in Sexual Assault Case

The City of London Police has issued an urgent appeal for victims and witnesses connected to a series of sexual assaults to step forward.
Detectives, after reviewing CCTV footage, have identified several individuals they wish to speak with regarding these incidents. The occurrences took place on Monday, 16th October, between 12 PM and 1 PM, spanning the following locations:
– London Bridge – Arthur Street – Cannon Street – King William Street
As of now, the suspect is in police custody.
Detective Sergeant Matthew Alexander, part of the City of London Police’s Major Crime Team, emphasized the significance of addressing these cases:
“These incidents might have been seen as relatively minor to some of the victims or those who witnessed the incidents, but City of London Police takes all allegations of sexual offences and violence against women and girls extremely seriously.”
He further stated, “If you have been sexually assaulted, no matter how long ago it happened, we would encourage you to contact the police. We investigate them with the utmost sensitivity and will believe you, listen, and support you throughout every step of the investigation and do everything we can to bring the offender to justice.”
Individuals possessing information relevant to the case are urged to reach out to the City of London Police at 020 7601 2222, referencing case number 643521. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.
Support, advice, and medical assistance are available through various organizations, ensuring confidentiality and dedicated help for victims. Additional information can be accessed on the City of London Police website: Support for Victims of Rape and Sexual Assault <www.cityoflondon.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/support-for-victims-of-rape-and-sexual-assault/>
