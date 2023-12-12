urgent appeal for witnesses and footage in kings heath hit and run incident

A distressing hit-and-run incident has left a local man severely injured in Kings Heath. The victim, an elderly man using a mobility scooter, was struck by a car on Vicarage Road near Tandis and Natural Undertaking, heading towards Sunshine Cafe.

The Incident

The event occurred on Sunday, December 10th, at around 07:08 AM. The victim’s family reports that the car, possibly a dark Mercedes A Class or BMW, was speeding and hit their father with such force that he was thrown from his scooter. Shockingly, the car did not stop, and no skid marks were found at the scene, suggesting no attempt was made to brake.

Victim’s Condition

The victim has been left with multiple broken bones, severe bruising, and is currently hospitalized. He faces a lengthy recovery involving rehabilitation. The family, deeply shaken by the incident, is determined to find the person responsible.

Call for Witnesses

The family is making an urgent appeal to anyone in the area who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage that could provide further insights into the incident. They are particularly interested in drivers who were near the Post Office and Co-op moments before the accident, as they might have crucial information or footage.

Community’s Role

In a heartfelt plea, the family requests the local community to share this information widely to increase the chances of obtaining additional footage or witness accounts. They have also agreed to share a photo of the aftermath to highlight the severity of the incident.

Police Investigation

Local authorities are actively investigating the hit-and-run and urge anyone with information to come forward. This incident highlights the critical need for road safety awareness and the community’s role in supporting Police efforts.