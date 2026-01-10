Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?

Nottinghamshire Police are desperate to find James, who vanished on the evening of 7 January 2026. They are seriously concerned for his safety and need the public’s help.

Last Seen Details

Location: Calverton area

Time: Around 8pm, 7 January 2026

Appearance: 6ft 4ins, stocky build, brown eyes, dark brown hair, stubbly beard

Additional info: Sometimes wears glasses

Clothing: Black work trousers, grey work hoodie, black polo shirt underneath

Vehicle: Grey Land Rover Discovery, partial registration number YK21

How to Help

If you have seen James or know where he is, contact Nottinghamshire Police immediately on 101. Quote incident number 0539 of 8 January 2026.

Your tip could make all the difference. Stay vigilant and help bring James home safely.