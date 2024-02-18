Urgent Appeal: Help Swindon Police Locate Missing Jay Paxton

Police in Swindon are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jay Paxton, a 36-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Jay Paxton was last seen at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, [Date], and concerns for her welfare have escalated as time passes without any contact.

Described as having blonde shoulder-length hair, shaved on one side, and of medium build, Jay’s disappearance has prompted a widespread search effort by law enforcement.

At the time of her disappearance, Jay was reportedly wearing a blue Barbour jacket, blue jeans, and Vans shoes. Additionally, she was carrying a brown shoulder bag.

Jay Paxton is known to have connections to both the town centre and north Swindon areas, raising the possibility that she may have travelled within the vicinity.

In a statement, Wiltshire Police expressed their growing concern for Jay’s well-being and urged anyone with information to come forward immediately. The public is encouraged to contact the police at 101, quoting log number 54240018859, if they have any information regarding Jay Paxton’s whereabouts.

The community’s assistance in locating Jay is crucial, and every piece of information, no matter how small, could potentially aid in bringing her safely back home.

Authorities continue to work tirelessly to locate Jay Paxton and ensure her safe return to her loved ones. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.