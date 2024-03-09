Authorities have launched a desperate search for Samantha Clarke, a 36-year-old woman reported missing from the Twydall area of Gillingham. Samantha was last seen near Staplehurst Road around midday on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Described as having a small build with medium-length blond hair, Samantha’s disappearance has sparked concerns among friends, family, and the local community. She was last seen wearing a black fluffy coat, and tan-coloured leggings, and had her hair tied in a bun.

With every passing hour, anxiety mounts over Samantha’s safety and whereabouts. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that may assist in locating her.

Individuals with any information regarding Samantha Clarke’s whereabouts are urged to contact emergency services immediately by dialling 999. When making contact, please quote reference number 08-1461 to assist authorities in their search efforts.

As the search intensifies, authorities and concerned citizens alike are unified in their determination to bring Samantha home safely. Time is of the essence, and any information, no matter how small, could prove invaluable in reuniting Samantha with her loved ones.