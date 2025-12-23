Urgent appeal launched to find missing 17-year-old last seen at Westfield Stratford

Police and family members have issued an urgent public appeal to help locate 17-year-old Zainab, who has been reported missing after last being seen in east London.

Zainab was last seen at Westfield Stratford City on Friday 19th at around 4.30pm. She was reportedly alone at the time, seen walking around the shopping centre and getting food.

The teenager is described as Pakistani British, approximately 5ft 2in tall, with long dark hair. Officers believe she may have links to the areas of Chingford and Walthamstow, and these locations are being treated as key areas of interest.

Family members are said to be extremely concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen Zainab, or who has any information about her whereabouts, to come forward immediately.

A spokesperson involved in the appeal said that every piece of information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove vital in helping to trace her safely.

How to help

Anyone with information is asked to call 07306 426095 as soon as possible.

If you believe Zainab may be in immediate danger, please dial 999.

Members of the public are also encouraged to share the appeal widely on social media and within local communities to help bring Zainab home safely.

This is a developing situation and updates will be issued as more information becomes available.