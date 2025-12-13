Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Boy from Hedge End

Hampshire police are urgently asking for help to find Alfie, a 14-year-old boy last seen this Saturday evening in Hedge End.

Last Seen on Tollbar Way

Alfie vanished between 5.20pm and 5.30pm on December 13, sparking a large-scale search. Officers have launched extensive enquiries but remain deeply concerned for his welfare.

Description of Alfie

White male

About 5ft 10ins tall

Slim build

Short mousy brown hair

Last seen wearing: black jumper, black jogging bottoms, and brown work boots

Spot Alfie? Contact Police Immediately

If you have seen Alfie or know where he is, call 999 right away. Quote incident number 44250561540.