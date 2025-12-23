Watch Live

Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Clive Vanishes in Netley Abbey

  • Updated: 05:48
  • , 23 December 2025
Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Clive Vanishes in Netley Abbey

Police are urgently searching for Robert Jurd, known as Clive, who disappeared from the Netley Abbey area before 9pm on Sunday, 21 December. The 85-year-old hasn’t been seen or heard from since, sparking serious concerns for his welfare.

What Clive Looks Like

  • White male
  • 5ft 10ins tall
  • Big build with a large tummy
  • Grey hair and moustache
  • Dark eyebrows

He may be wearing a grey long coat, smart trousers, and a shirt, although this is not confirmed.

Call 999 If You Spot Him

Anyone with information on Clive’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately. Call 999 and quote reference 44250575924.

Help bring Clive home safely.

