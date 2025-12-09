Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Woman Last Seen on Bus in Hinckley

Police are desperate to find Glenda Keal, 85, who vanished yesterday afternoon (Sunday 7 December). The elderly woman was last seen catching the number 158 bus in Earl Shilton shortly before 1.30pm.

Last Known Movements in Hinckley

Glenda got off at The Crescent, Hinckley around 1.45pm. Witnesses spotted her walking towards Station Road. Since then, she has disappeared without a trace.

Description & How You Can Help

Height: About 4ft 11ins

About 4ft 11ins Hair: Short greyish

Short greyish Glasses: Gold-rimmed

Gold-rimmed Clothing: Dark-coloured coat

Officers continue to comb the area but urgently need public help. If you’ve seen Glenda or have any information, call police on 101 quoting incident 485 of 7 December.