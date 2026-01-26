Watch Live

BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing Northampton Teen Lucie-May

  • Updated: 21:34
  • , 26 January 2026

Police and family are desperate to find 15-year-old Lucie-May, who vanished from Northampton at 1:30pm on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Her sudden disappearance has sparked deep concern for her safety.

Lucie-May’s Description: Last Seen Look

  • Age: 15
  • Height: About 5 ft 2 in
  • Hair: Long brown, down to mid-back
  • Clothing:
    • Black sweatshirt with “Hoodrich” logo
    • Black flared trousers
    • Black Air Force trainers
    • Carrying a cream River Island bag

Spot Lucie-May? Here’s What to Do

If you’ve seen Lucie-May or know her whereabouts, don’t wait—contact the police immediately.

  • Call: 101 quoting reference MPN2/244/26
  • Online: Report tips through the police website
  • Emergency: If you think she’s in danger, dial 999 right away

Officers have reached out to Lucie-May directly, assuring her she’s not in trouble. Their sole focus is her safety and bringing her home safe.

