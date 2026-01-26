Police and family are desperate to find 15-year-old Lucie-May, who vanished from Northampton at 1:30pm on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Her sudden disappearance has sparked deep concern for her safety.

Lucie-May’s Description: Last Seen Look

Age: 15

15 Height: About 5 ft 2 in

About 5 ft 2 in Hair: Long brown, down to mid-back

Long brown, down to mid-back Clothing: Black sweatshirt with “Hoodrich” logo Black flared trousers Black Air Force trainers Carrying a cream River Island bag



Spot Lucie-May? Here’s What to Do

If you’ve seen Lucie-May or know her whereabouts, don’t wait—contact the police immediately.

Call: 101 quoting reference MPN2/244/26

101 quoting reference Online: Report tips through the police website

Report tips through the police website Emergency: If you think she’s in danger, dial 999 right away

Officers have reached out to Lucie-May directly, assuring her she’s not in trouble. Their sole focus is her safety and bringing her home safe.