BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen Mohammed Mahmoud Last Spotted in Birkenhead

  • Updated: 19:14
  • , 6 January 2026
Merseyside Police are on the hunt for 16-year-old Mohammed Mahmoud, who vanished from Birkenhead around 5pm on Friday, 26 December. The teen is believed to be somewhere in the #Wirral area.

What Mohammed Looks Like

  • Height: 6ft 2in
  • Build: Slim
  • Hair: Black
  • Clothing: All-black tracksuit, black trainers, black puffer jacket

Where He Might Be

Mohammed is known to frequent areas across the North West and beyond, including Manchester, Lancashire, Liverpool, and even as far as London. Police believe he may currently be between Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

How You Can Help Find Mohammed

If you’ve seen Mohammed or know where he is, contact @MerPolCC on social media or call 101 immediately.

You can also report sightings via this link: orlo.uk/TJ4U4

Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen Mohammed Mahmoud Last Spotted in Birkenhead
