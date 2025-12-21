Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Man Last Seen in Swale

Andrew Rowe Disappears Without Trace
Police are on the hunt for Andrew Rowe, who vanished from the Swale area. The 40-year-old has ties to Faversham and Sittingbourne. Authorities fear for his safety.
What Andrew Looks Like
- Slim build, curly black hair
- Slight stubble and pierced eyebrow
- Large tattoo on right arm
- Missing middle finger on right hand
What He Was Wearing and Vehicle Details
- Black coat, black and white chequered shirt
- Blue jeans and white trainers
- May be driving a black Vauxhall Corsa, registration starting with AP58
How You Can Help
If you have crucial info on Andrew’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately quoting incident 31-0651. For other tips, ring 101 or use the Live Chat on the police website (look for the blue icon at the bottom right).