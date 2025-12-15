Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Surrey Teen Last Seen in Tottenham — Police Say She Is “Very Vulnerable”

Police have issued an urgent appeal for help to locate a missing teenage girl who disappeared in the early hours of today (Saturday, 14 December 2025). Officers say she is believed to have travelled from Surrey to the Tottenham area, where she was last seen.

The Metropolitan Police have described her as “very vulnerable, confirming she has autism and ADHD, increasing concerns for her welfare.

MPS Haringey shared the appeal on social media this morning, urging the public to assist in locating her as quickly as possible.

In the message, officers wrote:

“Can you help us to find Macey. She is missing from SURREY since early hours of today (14/12/25). If you see Macey please do call 999 with ref 01/8320657/25.”

She was pictured wearing a black Hoodrich puffer jacket, light blue wide-leg jeans, and a light grey crop top.

Police believe she may still be in the Tottenham or wider North London area, and officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to trace her movements.

Her family and police are increasingly worried for her safety and are appealing to residents, transport users, shop workers and anyone in the area to look out for her.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 01/8320657/25.