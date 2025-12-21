Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Teen Amy in Redhill

Surrey Police are desperate to find 16-year-old Amy, last seen in Redhill late Saturday night. The teen vanished at 10:30pm on 20 December, sparking serious welfare concerns.

What Amy Looks Like

Age: 16 years old

Height: Around 5’7”

Build: Medium

Hair: Shoulder-length blonde

Clothing: Black hoodie and black leggings with a Mickey Mouse silhouette

Where Could Amy Be?

Amy has connections to Mid Sussex and Croydon, which police believe might be relevant to their investigation.

Police Call for Public Help

Authorities are seriously worried about Amy’s safety. If you spot her or have any information, contact Surrey Police immediately via direct message, quoting reference PR/45250153232.