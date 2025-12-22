Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman in Bath

Avon & Somerset Police are urgently searching for Robyn, 54, who vanished from the Bath area. Her missing Mini was found abandoned in Bathwick, sparking concern for her safety.

Last Seen in Bathwick – Description Released

Robyn is 5ft 8ins tall, slim, white, with dark brown hair. The last confirmed sighting was at 4.30pm on Thursday, 27 November. She was wearing black leggings, striped socks, brown boots, and a long dark green-brown jumper.

Known to Visit Surrounding Villages

Robyn often visits nearby villages, especially Combe Hay. She was reported missing on Wednesday, 17 December, and police are growing increasingly worried about her wellbeing.

Call Now If You Have Information

If you know Robyn’s whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 5225354485. Alternatively, ring 101 with any information that could help.