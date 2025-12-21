Urgent Appeal to Trace Motorcyclist After Denton Child Hit and Hurt

Greater Manchester Police are on the hunt for a motorcyclist who hit a child pedestrian on Circular Road, Denton, just before 6pm on 20 December 2025.

Child Injured, But Condition Stable

The child’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or critical. However, they will remain in hospital over Christmas for treatment and observation.

Hit-and-Run: Rider Flees Scene

The motorbike rider failed to stop and fled the scene immediately after the collision. Police investigations are ongoing to track down the culprit.

Police Plea for Witnesses and Rider to Come Forward

Anyone with information who hasn’t spoken to the police is urged to call 101 quoting log 2606 of 20/12/25.

Greater Manchester Police also appeal directly to the motorcyclist to visit their nearest police station and assist with enquiries.

This hit-and-run has left the community shaken. Police are determined to catch the driver and bring them to justice.