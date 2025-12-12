Urgent Appeal: Wirral Woman Missing

Police are urgently hunting for 30-year-old Laura Hurst, who mysteriously vanished from her Prenton home in Wirral.

Laura was last seen at 9.30pm on Tuesday, 9 December, leaving her house on Park Road South. She’s described as white, 5ft 7in, medium build, with short, faded red hair.

What Laura Was Wearing

Black knee-length coat OR burgundy North Face jacket

Faded black cap

Where Laura Could Be

She often visits Liverpool city centre, Birkenhead, New Brighton, and Rock Ferry. Locals urged to check these spots.

Spot Laura? Act Now!

If you’ve seen Laura or know anything, report it immediately via the Merseyside Police missing persons form, tweet @MerPolCC, or call 101 now.