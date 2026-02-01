Watch Live

FIND HER Urgent: Have You Seen Missing 79-Year-Old Dawn in Retford?

  • Updated: 23:24
  • , 1 February 2026

Nottinghamshire Police are desperately searching for Dawn, a 79-year-old woman reported missing from the Retford area. They are very concerned for her safety and are urging anyone with information to step forward immediately.

CCTV Footage Shows Dawn at Asda

The latest sighting was captured on CCTV at the Asda near Chancery Lane at 3:45pm on 19th January 2026. Police hope this footage will help track her down.

What Dawn Looks Like

  • Height: 5ft tall
  • Build: Small
  • Hair: Grey, shoulder-length
  • Glasses: Usually wears them

How to Help

If you have seen Dawn or know anything about her whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101. Quote incident number 0384 of 30th January 2026.

Your information could be crucial. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

