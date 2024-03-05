Urgent: Help Locate Missing Edinburgh Woman Khasha Smith

Authorities are intensifying efforts to locate Khasha Smith, a 35-year-old woman who has been reported missing from the Calder area of Edinburgh. The last confirmed sighting of Khasha was on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Khasha’s family is deeply worried about her well-being and is reaching out to the public for any information that could help trace her whereabouts.

Nicola Neil, Khasha’s mother, tearfully implored, “Khasha, we love you dearly and desperately need to know that you are safe. Our hearts ache for your return. If anyone, anywhere, has any information about Khasha, please come forward. Don’t let us endure this agony any longer.”

Nicola continued, “Khasha is an exceptional mother to her three children, cherished by our close-knit family. She is not just my daughter; she’s also my friend. These past few weeks have been a nightmare of uncertainty. We can’t find the words to express the pain of not knowing where she is or what might have happened.”

Calley Smith, Khasha’s 18-year-old daughter, shared her anguish. “My recent 18th birthday came and went without a word from my mom. She never misses our birthdays or Christmas. It’s just not like her. We ache for her presence. All we want is for her to walk through that door so we can hold her tight. It feels like I’m trapped in the worst nightmare imaginable.”

Calley added, “Even the smallest piece of information could be the key to finding her. If you know anything, please come forward. Help the police bring my mom home—for me, my sisters, and our entire family.”

Description of Khasha

Height : Approximately 5 feet (152 cm)

: Approximately 5 feet (152 cm) Build: Slim

Anyone with information about Khasha Smith’s whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3915 of 5 January 2024.”