BRING HER HOME Urgent Hunt Underway for Missing Woman Gail in Calne

  • Updated: 17:01
  • , 10 December 2025
Who Is Gail? Last Seen Dec 5

Wiltshire Police are desperately searching for Gail, 53, last seen on December 5 in Calne. She’s 5ft 8in with a medium build, sporting short blonde hair with dark roots. Gail was wearing a white hoody and leggings when she disappeared.

Possible Location and Vehicle Details

Officers believe Gail drove a silver Vauxhall, registration DL10 WFV, heading towards the Amesbury and Stonehenge area. She may be in south Wiltshire or could have crossed into Hampshire.

Police Appeal: Spot Gail or Her Car? Act Now!

PC Chloe Warren said: “We are urgently working to trace Gail’s route. We think she could be in the south of Wiltshire or may have crossed into Hampshire.”

“If anyone spots Gail or her car, please call 999 immediately quoting log 268 from December 5.”

Photos of Gail and her vehicle have been released to help people spot her. If you see anything, report it immediately.

