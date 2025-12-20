Urgent: Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Rainham

Officers from Kent Police are urgently searching for Evie-May Dixon, a 13-year-old girl who vanished from Rainham on Friday, 19 December 2025.

Details on Missing Teen

Evie-May is described as white, about 5ft 4in tall, with a slim build and long blonde hair. She was last spotted wearing blue ripped jeans, a black coat, a dark long-sleeved top, and white trainers.

She may be in the Gillingham or Chatham areas where she has known connections.

How You Can Help Find Evie-May

If you have critical information, call 999 immediately.

For any other info, contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat on the Kent Police website.

Reference case number: 19-1586.

Time is of the essence—help bring Evie-May home safe. Share this alert now.