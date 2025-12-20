Urgent: Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Rainham

Officers from Kent Police are urgently searching for Evie-May Dixon, a 13-year-old girl who vanished from Rainham on Friday, 19 December 2025.
Details on Missing Teen
Evie-May is described as white, about 5ft 4in tall, with a slim build and long blonde hair. She was last spotted wearing blue ripped jeans, a black coat, a dark long-sleeved top, and white trainers.
She may be in the Gillingham or Chatham areas where she has known connections.
How You Can Help Find Evie-May
- If you have critical information, call 999 immediately.
- For any other info, contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat on the Kent Police website.
- Reference case number: 19-1586.
Time is of the essence—help bring Evie-May home safe. Share this alert now.