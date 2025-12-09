Urgent: Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Vanishes from Maidstone

Police are urgently searching for Gabrielle Oakley-Azeez, 16, who disappeared from Maidstone on Monday, 8 December 2025.

Last Seen in Tovil – Could Be in Chatham

Gabrielle, known as Gabby, was last spotted at around 6:45pm near Church Road in Tovil. Police believe she may have caught a bus to Chatham, arriving around 8pm. Officers are seriously concerned for her safety.

What She Was Wearing

Grey jogging bottoms branded ‘White Fox’

Pink ‘White Fox’ jumper

Black ‘Superdry’ jacket with fur-lined hood

Possibly carrying a small black handbag with a gold chain strap

Distinctive Features & Links

Gabrielle is black, about 6ft tall, medium build, with hazel eyes and long black hair in braids. She has known connections to Medway and London.

Spotted Her? Act Now!

If you have any information about Gabrielle’s whereabouts, dial 999 immediately and quote reference 08-1414.

For non-urgent info, call 101 or use live chat on the police website.