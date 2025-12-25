Urgent: Missing 80-Year-Old Woman Vanishes in Colchester

Police and family are desperate to find Carole Teather, who has gone missing in the Colchester area.

Details on Missing Woman

Carole is 80 years old, around 5ft 5in tall, medium build, with fair or grey shoulder-length hair.

Her current clothing is unknown, but there are fears she may be ill-prepared for the cold weather.

Urgent Appeal to the Public

Authorities are very concerned for Carole’s safety and need to locate her urgently.

If you have any information or spot her, call 999 immediately and quote reference 0377 of 25 December.