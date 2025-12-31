Urgent: Missing Maidstone Teen Last Spotted on Train

Police are desperate to find 14-year-old Maisie Cornish who vanished from Maidstone late on Tuesday, 30 December 2025.

Maisie was last seen around 11pm at Maidstone train station. It’s believed she boarded a train heading for London.

What Maisie Looks Like

Age: 14 years old

Height: About 5ft 1in

Hair: Straight blonde

Eyes: Blue

Clothes: Grey tracksuit, black bodywarmer, light brown New Balance trainers

Spotted Maisie? Call Now!

Officers urge anyone with information to act fast. If you have urgent details about Maisie’s location, dial 999 immediately.

For other info, call 101 or use Kent Police’s live chat on their website. Quote reference 31-0452.