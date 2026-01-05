Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Barham, Canterbury

Police launch urgent appeal to find 27-year-old Cameron Williams, missing since midday Friday, 2 January 2026.

Whereabouts Unknown Since Weekend

Cameron was last spotted around 1.15pm in the Derringstone Downs area. Standing about 5ft 10in, he has close-cropped hair and brown stubble.

What He Was Wearing

Grey tracksuit bottoms

Grey tracksuit-style jumper

Black Nike trainers

Woolly hat

Police Concerned – Public Urged to Help

Officers are worried for Cameron’s welfare and seek any information. If you spot him or have urgent info, call 999 immediately.

For other tips, contact Kent Police on 101 or use their live chat on the official website. Quote reference 04-0392 when you call.