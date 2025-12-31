Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Dover

Police are appealing for help to find James Aaronovitch, a 19-year-old from Ramsgate who vanished on New Year’s Eve.

Details of James Aaronovitch

Last spotted around 2pm on Wednesday, 31 December 2025 in Eythorne, Dover

White male, slim build, approximately 6ft 1in tall

Brown hair

Possible clothing: black Superdry jacket, dark blue jeans

Wearing gold hoop earrings in both ears

Vehicle and Welfare Concerns

James might be travelling in a blue Citroën DS3 D-Sport. Police are seriously concerned for his safety and urge anyone with information to come forward immediately.

How to Help Find James

If you spot James or have urgent info, call 999 now. For other tips, ring 101 or use the live chat on the Kent Police website. Quote reference 31-0732.