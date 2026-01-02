Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham

Police and family are desperate to find 14-year-old Rhiley Villers, who vanished in Chatham’s Walderslade area on the morning of Friday, 2 January 2026.

Last Seen Details

Rhiley was spotted around 11:10am wearing a black coat with brown fur trim on the hood, dark grey jogging bottoms, and a black and white tracksuit top. He’s described as white, slim, about 5ft 3in tall, with shaved brown hair and brown eyes.

Have You Seen Rhiley?

If you have urgent info on Rhiley’s whereabouts, dial 999 immediately. For other tips, contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat on their website.

Remember to quote reference 02-0386 when passing on any information. Help bring Rhiley home safe.