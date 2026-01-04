Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend

Police and family are desperate to find 13-year-old Ruby England, who disappeared from Gravesend’s Singlewell area.

Last Seen Saturday Afternoon

Ruby was last spotted around 4pm on Saturday, 3 January 2026. She’s described as white, about 5ft 4in tall, medium build, with brown eyes and a black ponytail.

Have You Seen Ruby?

If you have vital info about Ruby’s location, call 999 immediately. For any other tips, ring Kent Police on 101 or use their live chat online.

Make sure to mention reference 03-1265 when contacting police.