Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in High Wycombe

Police are urgently searching for Rebecca, a 33-year-old woman who vanished from High Wycombe late last night.

Last Sighting and Description

Rebecca was last spotted around Middlebrook Road at about 11pm on Wednesday, 17 December 2025. She is a white woman with a slim build, standing roughly 5ft 5in (165cm) tall.

At the time, Rebecca wore grey and red chequered pyjama bottoms and a grey and white long-sleeved top.

Known Local Areas and Police Appeal

She is known to frequent Downley and the Polmer Hill area in High Wycombe. There are growing concerns for her safety.