Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in High Wycombe

Police are urgently searching for Rebecca, a 33-year-old woman who vanished from High Wycombe late last night.
Last Sighting and Description
Rebecca was last spotted around Middlebrook Road at about 11pm on Wednesday, 17 December 2025. She is a white woman with a slim build, standing roughly 5ft 5in (165cm) tall.
At the time, Rebecca wore grey and red chequered pyjama bottoms and a grey and white long-sleeved top.
Known Local Areas and Police Appeal
She is known to frequent Downley and the Polmer Hill area in High Wycombe. There are growing concerns for her safety.
“We’re concerned for Rebecca’s welfare,” said Inspector Fred Ruffle. “If you know where she is or spot her, please contact Thames Valley Police immediately.”
“Call 999 quoting reference 43250640595.”