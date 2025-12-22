Urgent: Missing Woman Last Spotted in Middlesbrough

Have you seen Caitlin Johnson? The 25-year-old woman vanished from the Valley Road area of Middlesbrough on Thursday, 11 December 2025. Police are growing deeply concerned for her safety.

What We Know About Caitlin

White female

Slim build

Approximately 5ft 5in tall

Blonde hair

How You Can Help Find Caitlin

If you have any information about Caitlin’s whereabouts, please contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 240694.

Spotted Caitlin recently? If you have seen her in the last few minutes or believe you are with her now, call 999 immediately. Keep her in sight until officers arrive.

A Message for Caitlin